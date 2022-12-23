Private Advisor Group LLC Has $7.35 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $7,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 194.4% in the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 669.4% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of VOOV stock opened at $138.89 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.18 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.16.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.