Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.53% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $6,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 503,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,802,000 after buying an additional 78,683 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 647.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,059,000 after purchasing an additional 52,943 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 969,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,873,000 after purchasing an additional 48,608 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 108.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 68,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,221,000 after purchasing an additional 35,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,893,000.

Shares of IYG stock opened at $155.27 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $137.46 and a 1-year high of $204.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.71.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

