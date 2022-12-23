Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,944 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.6 %

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $86.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.75. The company has a market cap of $145.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $72.05 and a 52-week high of $109.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

