Private Advisor Group LLC Makes New $6.45 Million Investment in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 167,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 2,293.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 by 231.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Dow30 in the second quarter worth about $217,000.

ProShares Short Dow30 Trading Up 1.1 %

ProShares Short Dow30 stock opened at $33.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.82. ProShares Short Dow30 has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $38.66.

ProShares Short Dow30 Company Profile

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

