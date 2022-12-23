Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 223,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,090 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $10,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7,192.9% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,910,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856,680 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,099.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,980,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,311 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 375.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 768,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,250,000 after purchasing an additional 607,129 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,044,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,061,000 after purchasing an additional 514,439 shares during the period. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,563,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $46.64 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.29 and a 200 day moving average of $46.82. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $45.56 and a 52 week high of $50.46.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.099 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.