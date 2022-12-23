Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,848 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Northstar Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in Altria Group by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 9,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 73,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 4,873 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MO shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.64.

Altria Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $45.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.30%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

