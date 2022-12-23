Procyon Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.4% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $5,659,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.2% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 33,318 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,236,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter valued at $2,116,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen increased their target price on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays lowered their target price on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $326.78.

Accenture Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE ACN opened at $264.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $280.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.95. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.95 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The company has a market capitalization of $166.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.