Procyon Advisors LLC Has $472,000 Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.6% during the third quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 10,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 144,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $165.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.54. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.80 and a twelve month high of $183.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 16.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MMC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.25.

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total value of $511,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

