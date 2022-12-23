Procyon Advisors LLC Has $488,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after buying an additional 31,984,063 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,423 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,295,000 after purchasing an additional 472,098 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,630,000 after purchasing an additional 212,555 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410,694 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO opened at $349.91 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $441.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $356.86 and its 200-day moving average is $358.91.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

