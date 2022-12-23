Procyon Advisors LLC Has $541,000 Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Truist Financial by 7.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 262,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,451,000 after acquiring an additional 12,951 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 16.2% in the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 5,399 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 10.7% in the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Truist Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on TFC shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.97.

Truist Financial Price Performance

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $42.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.33. The company has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 47.71%.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

