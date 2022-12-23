Procyon Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,075 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.23.

Shares of RTX opened at $98.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.24. The stock has a market cap of $144.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $80.27 and a 1-year high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

