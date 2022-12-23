Procyon Advisors LLC Sells 1,939 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,939 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 57,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE opened at $51.64 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $60.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.52 and its 200 day moving average is $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $289.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.04 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.57.

Pfizer Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.