ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Trading Down 4.2%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Rating) shares traded down 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $50.07 and last traded at $50.34. 1,392,248 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 115,074,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.53.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $126,044,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,629.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,579,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,956 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $30,139,000. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 7,411.8% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 326,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,991,000 after purchasing an additional 321,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $10,101,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

