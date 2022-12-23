Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Reduced by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 26,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.1% in the second quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $98.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.24. The firm has a market cap of $144.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.07.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 73.33%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Raytheon Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total value of $319,356.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.23.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

