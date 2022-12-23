Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Cuts Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBA. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.85.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ WBA opened at $38.44 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Insider Activity at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Further Reading

