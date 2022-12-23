Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Grows Holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 4.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 17,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 380.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 17.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,089,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,077,000 after purchasing an additional 309,167 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STORE Capital stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.46. STORE Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STOR shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.50 to $32.25 in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of STORE Capital to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.28.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

