Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $700,000 Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,192 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.4% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $55.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

In related news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,484.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

