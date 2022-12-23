Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 3,034 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,034 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 735.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Otis Worldwide by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $78.14 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $88.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.01. The company has a market cap of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Barclays lowered Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Argus lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

