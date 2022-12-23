Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in REGN. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 186.4% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 63 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 92 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGN opened at $733.62 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $740.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $668.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $779.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 39.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 earnings per share for the current year.

REGN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $851.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $851.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $766.81.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,878. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total value of $2,392,744.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bonnie L. Bassler sold 218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.00, for a total value of $169,822.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $842,878. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,142 shares of company stock valued at $19,789,156. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

