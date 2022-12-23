RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.10

RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 92000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

RESAAS Services Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$12.77 million and a P/E ratio of -6.54.

About RESAAS Services

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

