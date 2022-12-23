Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Anglo American (NGLOY)

Anglo American (OTCMKTS: NGLOY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 12/14/2022 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,100 ($49.81) to GBX 3,600 ($43.73).
- 12/12/2022 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 3,165 ($38.45) to GBX 2,720 ($33.04).
- 12/12/2022 – Anglo American had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 3,000 ($36.44) to GBX 2,700 ($32.80).
- 12/8/2022 – Anglo American was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.
- 12/1/2022 – Anglo American was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.
- 11/23/2022 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,400 ($41.30) to GBX 3,500 ($42.52).
- 10/28/2022 – Anglo American had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,000 ($48.59) to GBX 4,100 ($49.81).
Anglo American Trading Down 1.5 %
OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $19.32 on Friday. Anglo American plc has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.58.
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
