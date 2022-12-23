Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Trading Down 2.9%

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.34 and last traded at $28.34. 9,418 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,178,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.20.

A number of brokerages have commented on RYTM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.40.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RYTM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 million. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 72.83% and a negative net margin of 1,089.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYTM. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 241.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1,401.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

