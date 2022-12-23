Riversedge Advisors LLC Has $10.68 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Riversedge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 292,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 57,698 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 3.9% of Riversedge Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $10,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 70,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 14,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 4,712 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $38.83 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $51.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.78.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.