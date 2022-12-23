Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Has $2.40 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.1% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,735,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,479,132,000 after acquiring an additional 31,984,063 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,107,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,423 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,581,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,364,295,000 after purchasing an additional 472,098 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,084,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,630,000 after purchasing an additional 212,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11,818.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,456,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410,694 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VOO opened at $349.91 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $441.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $356.86 and a 200 day moving average of $358.91.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

