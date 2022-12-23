Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Has $574,000 Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,149 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 276.9% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 49 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 52 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Knott David M Jr bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.56.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of UNH stock opened at $527.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $533.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $521.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $492.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.73 and a 12-month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $329,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

