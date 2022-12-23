Ryan Paul Ellson Buys 50,000 Shares of Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE) Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:GTE) Senior Officer Ryan Paul Ellson bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$338,430.70.

Gran Tierra Energy Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of TSE:GTE opened at C$1.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.58 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.66. The stock has a market cap of C$451.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.03. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.96 and a 52-week high of C$2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$3.00 to C$2.40 in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2021, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 24.8 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

