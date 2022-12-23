S.C. Financial Services Inc. Sells 638 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

S.C. Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. S.C. Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 45.4% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,837,000 after buying an additional 26,852 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 18,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of IVV opened at $382.60 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $389.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.10. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

