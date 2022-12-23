Sage Capital Advisors llc Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,711 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its stake in NVIDIA by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays increased their price target on NVIDIA to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $153.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.47. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $313.30. The company has a market capitalization of $381.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,484,362.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,484,362.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

