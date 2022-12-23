Sage Capital Advisors llc Invests $386,000 in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sage Capital Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 70,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $38.83 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $51.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.78.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.