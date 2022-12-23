Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,330 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $180.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.85.

In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $52,722.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,786,056.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $52,722.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 183,910 shares of company stock valued at $27,972,566 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $129.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $129.19 billion, a PE ratio of 461.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $260.78.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

