Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Shares Up 6.8%

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.79 and last traded at $3.79. 3,463 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,300,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Sana Biotechnology Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day moving average is $6.08.

Institutional Trading of Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,748,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,684,000 after buying an additional 512,607 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,839,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,040,000 after purchasing an additional 787,470 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,594,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,483 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,470,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,451,000 after purchasing an additional 500,173 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.