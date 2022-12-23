Sanjay Datta Sells 3,200 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $49,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,043.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, December 12th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $54,400.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $59,968.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $57,952.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $59,360.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $50,623.00.

Shares of UPST stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $163.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average is $25.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UPST shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on Upstart to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Upstart to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.14.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 40,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Upstart by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 366.6% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

