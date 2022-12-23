Sanjay Datta Sells 3,200 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $49,216.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,957,043.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Sanjay Datta also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 12th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $54,400.00.
- On Monday, December 5th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total value of $59,968.00.
- On Monday, November 28th, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total value of $57,952.00.
- On Monday, November 21st, Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $59,360.00.
- On Monday, November 14th, Sanjay Datta sold 2,300 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $50,623.00.
Upstart Trading Down 5.1 %
Shares of UPST stock opened at $13.32 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.88 and a 1 year high of $163.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average is $25.50.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Upstart by 40,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Upstart by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Upstart by 366.6% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.
