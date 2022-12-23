Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 6,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,547,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 29.7% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 6,427 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.4% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 834,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,742,000 after buying an additional 159,224 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $75.09 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $82.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.36.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.