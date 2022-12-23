Scott Capital Advisors LLC Has $434,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Scott Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,805 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Scott Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BSV stock opened at $75.69 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $80.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

