Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Purchased by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Sealed Air by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,006,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,339,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,635,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,450,000 after acquiring an additional 417,485 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,579,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Sealed Air by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,733,000 after buying an additional 319,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sealed Air by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 583,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,052,000 after buying an additional 282,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $49.47 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $41.24 and a one year high of $70.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.37 and a 200-day moving average of $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.21.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Sealed Air had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 292.98%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

Insider Activity at Sealed Air

In other news, Director Zubaid Ahmad acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,544.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $50,544. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.33 per share, for a total transaction of $44,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 46,748 shares in the company, valued at $2,072,338.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Zubaid Ahmad purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.12 per share, for a total transaction of $50,544.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.45.

Sealed Air Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Featured Stories

