Security National Bank of SO Dak Sells 332 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Security National Bank of SO Dak lessened its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,122 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Petix & Botte Co raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 2,555 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Northstar Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth $889,000. Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 37,562 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.65.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $86.67 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.69 and a 12-month high of $160.32. The company has a market capitalization of $158.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

