Security National Bank of SO Dak Sells 374 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Security National Bank of SO Dak cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 1.8% of Security National Bank of SO Dak’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Security National Bank of SO Dak’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,592,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,854,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,395,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,941,558,000 after purchasing an additional 490,575 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 56.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,810,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,875,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,570,000 after purchasing an additional 374,472 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Argus raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.21.

Insider Activity

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.8 %

In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,788,929.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total transaction of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $181.09 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.37 and a 1 year high of $186.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.