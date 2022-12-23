Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sempra were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sempra by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,741,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,000,160,000 after purchasing an additional 217,594 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Sempra by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,449,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,703 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Sempra by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,825,114,000 after purchasing an additional 305,700 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Sempra by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,852,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,160,724,000 after purchasing an additional 201,639 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Sempra by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,150,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,058,000 after purchasing an additional 303,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.50.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $157.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra has a 1 year low of $128.66 and a 1 year high of $176.47.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. Research analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.24%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

