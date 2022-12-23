SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 187 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,519 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for approximately 1.1% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Walmart by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 4,991 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its position in Walmart by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 42,446 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Walmart by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 377,577 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $56,229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Walmart by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 16,488 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,978.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $616,612.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,181,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,467,819 shares of company stock valued at $1,260,634,173 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.58.

WMT opened at $143.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $144.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.66. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $386.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.28, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

