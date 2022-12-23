Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Shares Up 12.9%

Shares of Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT – Get Rating) traded up 12.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 130,842 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 130,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, CIBC dropped their price target on Sierra Metals from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

Sierra Metals Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.61. The firm has a market capitalization of C$29.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.63.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

Further Reading

