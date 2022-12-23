SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Equities researchers at Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $389.00 to $396.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $345.28.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $311.46 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $272.43 and its 200 day moving average is $279.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1 year low of $190.15 and a 1 year high of $375.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 153.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total transaction of $726,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 157,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,674,254.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $2,102,625. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,596,000 after acquiring an additional 103,466 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $1,334,000. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

