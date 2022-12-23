Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,516 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 695 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after buying an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,378,877 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,205,645,000 after buying an additional 4,992,817 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock worth $222,347,000 after buying an additional 104,191 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,317,071 shares of the airline’s stock worth $197,717,000 after buying an additional 40,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,289 shares of the airline’s stock worth $131,047,000 after buying an additional 84,212 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LUV shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of LUV opened at $35.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day moving average of $37.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th.

Insider Transactions at Southwest Airlines

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

