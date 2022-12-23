Spot Coffee (CVE:SPP) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.07

Spot Coffee Ltd. (CVE:SPP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 47500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Spot Coffee Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$12.77 million and a PE ratio of -0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05.

Spot Coffee Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spot Coffee (Canada) Ltd. designs, builds, operates, and franchises community-oriented cafés in Canada and the United States. The company's cafes provide food and beverages; and wholesales roasted coffee beans. It operates a total of twenty-five cafés in development or under construction, which include six corporate-owned cafés located in Buffalo, Rochester, Saratoga Springs, Elmwood, Glens Falls, and North Tonawanda; twelve operating franchise cafés in Orchard Park, Kenmore, Hertel, West Hartford, Hamburg, Roswell Park, Clarence, Williamsville, Waterfront Village, Amherst, West Seneca, and Niagara Falls; five Spot Tops café locations; and two Express cafés operating under license to Chartwells at the Buffalo State College.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spot Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spot Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.