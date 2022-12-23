State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Acquired by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 27.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 4.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 150,294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,094,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,287,726 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $112,187,000 after purchasing an additional 18,333 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in State Street by 409.3% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 13,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 1.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,071,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $93,365,000 after acquiring an additional 10,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STT. Morgan Stanley cut State Street from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on State Street to $86.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $77.85 on Friday. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The firm has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.92.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

