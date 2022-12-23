StrongBox Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

StrongBox Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,512 shares during the period. StrongBox Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $947,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,932,000 after purchasing an additional 16,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.69 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.84.
About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.