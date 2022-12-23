Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Purchased by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 62.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,761 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Target were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Target by 566.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,775,981 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $956,973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,759,168 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Target by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,423,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $624,690,000 after purchasing an additional 953,518 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Target by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,749,200 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $255,285,000 after buying an additional 725,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after buying an additional 589,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the second quarter worth approximately $48,301,000. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT opened at $141.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.86. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $158.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.38.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TGT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.64.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

