Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $46.03 and last traded at $45.94. Approximately 52,365 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,562,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.26.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on THC shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $79.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $82.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.19.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.63.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 2.93%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi bought 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.07 per share, with a total value of $473,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 392,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,918,542.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $430,573.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,543.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi acquired 11,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.07 per share, with a total value of $473,770.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,918,542.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 62.2% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

