The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,548 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $316.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $307.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $296.75. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $417.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Home Depot to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Home Depot from $347.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

