The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPG. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 49.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 69,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 22,836 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $416,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 69.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,168,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,859,000 after buying an additional 885,766 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.0% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 79,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,816,000 after buying an additional 6,530 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $32.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $39.98. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.09.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on IPG. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from €35.00 ($37.23) to €33.00 ($35.11) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, ING Group assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.75.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.