The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Bartlett & Co. LLC

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $6,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $160,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 73,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,387,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 215,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,308,000 after buying an additional 7,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $187.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $191.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.10. The company has a market cap of $43.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.43. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 EPS. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total value of $379,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $47,774,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $2,422,202.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,683,546.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.88, for a total transaction of $379,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,774,757.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.33.

Travelers Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading

